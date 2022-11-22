2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 35-year-old Ohio woman charged with killing her 93-year-old grandmother

Heidi Matheny
Heidi Matheny(Preble County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio woman was jailed in connection to the suspected homicide of her 93-year-old relative.

According to the Eaton Police Division, officers were initially dispatched to East Somers Street on Nov. 15 for reports of a possible homicide.

Police arrested Heidy Matheny at the crime scene.

Investigators identified the 35-year-old woman as the suspect in the alleged murder of 93-year-old Alice Matheny, who was named by police as the suspect’s grandmother.

The victim was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy.

Police did not release any specific details about the suspected homicide.

Matheny was booked at the Preble County Jail on a murder charge. Court records show that she is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning.

Eaton police said formal charges are pending from the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office.

Preble County is located approximately 25 miles West of Dayton.

