Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses.

Walters said eligible drivers will receive a toy waiver prompting them to donate a new, unwrapped toy to a local charity.

Motorists can also drop off the donation at the police station at 2310 Second Street.

The program, which runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 9, has been in practice for 13 years, according to Walters.

“I am proud of Chief Davis and the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department for their continued commitment to helping our youngest residents through this annual program,” Walters said. “Toys for Tickets is an opportunity to remind motorists to drive with added caution during the holiday season and benefit our local charities.”

