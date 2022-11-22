U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested the man wanted for shooting three people inside a convenience store last month.

One of the victims, Michael Gunn, 60, a store employee, died from his injuries.

According to the U.S. Marshals, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Charlie Wright, 44, while he was sitting in a vehicle in the area of Parkwood Drive and Pasadena Avenue in Cleveland Monday evening.

Cleveland police said Wright shot two customers and Gunn inside the USA Food Mart in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Police said Wright and a 30-year-old man had a verbal altercation in the store.

Wright exited the store, returned with a handgun, and shot the 30-year-old man, Gunn and a 40-year-old woman, said police.

The 40-year-old woman was transported to University Hospitals by EMS for a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The 30-year-old man was transported to University Hospitals by private transport for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Wright fled on foot after the shooting.

“This senseless act of violence resulted in the death of a hardworking, good man. The efforts of our task force last night brought these victim’s families one step closer to the justice they deserve,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

