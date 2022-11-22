2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested the man wanted for shooting three people inside a convenience store last month.

One of the victims, Michael Gunn, 60, a store employee, died from his injuries.

According to the U.S. Marshals, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Charlie Wright, 44, while he was sitting in a vehicle in the area of Parkwood Drive and Pasadena Avenue in Cleveland Monday evening.

Cleveland police said Wright shot two customers and Gunn inside the USA Food Mart in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Police said Wright and a 30-year-old man had a verbal altercation in the store.

Wright exited the store, returned with a handgun, and shot the 30-year-old man, Gunn and a 40-year-old woman, said police.

The 40-year-old woman was transported to University Hospitals by EMS for a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The 30-year-old man was transported to University Hospitals by private transport for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Wright fled on foot after the shooting.

“This senseless act of violence resulted in the death of a hardworking, good man. The efforts of our task force last night brought these victim’s families one step closer to the justice they deserve,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says
Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says
MetroHealth terminates President and CEO for $1.9 million in self-authorized bonuses, board says
Ex-MetroHealth CEO’s attorney calls firing over unauthorized bonuses ‘retaliatory’
CMSD receives ‘major gift’ which will benefit students and staff, officials say