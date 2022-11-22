Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building.

According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

22 year old male GSW 600 block of Superior Avenue. Transported to Metro Medical Health Center in Critical Condition. Cleveland Police are looking for a Blue Dodge Durango. pic.twitter.com/I1JBAUBQMf — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) November 22, 2022

Cleveland police have not released any information about the suspect.

This is a developing story.

