2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building.

According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Cleveland police have not released any information about the suspect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says
Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says
Ohio troopers: 2 children killed in crash after van hits tree, rolls into pond
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
The suspect in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q used an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon,...
Cleveland LGBTQ community shocked by deadly mass shooting at Colorado nightclub