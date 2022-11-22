Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland.
Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building.
According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Cleveland police have not released any information about the suspect.
This is a developing story.
