Bond set at $1M for man accused of shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting three people inside a Cleveland convenience store last month pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

Cleveland police said Charlie Wright, 44, shot two customers and a store employee inside the USA Food Mart in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The employee, Michael Gunn, 60, died from his injuries.

Charles Wright is accused of shooting three people inside a Cleveland store.
Charles Wright is accused of shooting three people inside a Cleveland store.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Police said Wright and a 30-year-old man had a verbal altercation in the store.

Wright exited the store, returned with a handgun, and shot the 30-year-old man, Gunn and a 40-year-old woman, said police.

The 40-year-old woman was transported to University Hospitals by EMS for a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The 30-year-old man was transported to University Hospitals by private transport for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Wright fled on foot after the shooting.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Wright on Nov. 21 while he was sitting in a vehicle in the area of Parkwood Drive and Pasadena Avenue in Cleveland.

“This senseless act of violence resulted in the death of a hardworking, good man. The efforts of our task force last night brought these victim’s families one step closer to the justice they deserve,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Wright is now being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

