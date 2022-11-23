Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and fellow personnel from the Cleveland Division of Fire will gather on Wednesday morning to honor fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

Those attending the remembrance ceremony at Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue, including Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke, are expected to share stories about Tetrick’s life and public service.

**19 News will live stream the 10 a.m. event**

The 51-year-old firefighter was fatally struck during a Nov. 19 hit-and-run incident while responding to an unrelated scene on I-90.

Bratenahl police arrested the 40-year-old driver suspected in Tetrick’s death several hours after the initial crash.

Tetrick’s funeral will be held on Saturday morning at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

