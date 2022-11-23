Cleveland Police investigate damage to Browns field at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns confirmed Cleveland Police opened an investigation on the damage caused on the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning, the Browns said.

The Browns called the damage “superficial,” and should be repaired by the time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Cleveland for Sunday’s matchup.

A Browns spokesperson shared the following statement on the damage:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information. Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair. We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.