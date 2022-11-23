CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire confirmed the flames that engulfed a home on the city’s East Side on Nov. 22 were fatal.

The house on East 143rd Street, south of Aspinwall, caught fire in the evening hours.

Cleveland Fire reported the death at 9:20 p.m.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No firefighters were hurt while battling the blaze, according to Cleveland Fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

House fire on Cleveland’s East Side turns deadly (Cleveland Fire)

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

