Lorain County habitual sex offender who worked at haunted house arrested again

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - In October, a 19 News investigation revealed that a Columbia Station haunted house was employing two registered sex offenders.

Court documents show that one of those former employees is accused of another disturbing sex crime involving a child.

Clark Eno, 58, spent 16 years in prison after he confessed to raping an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl back in 1992.

19 News learned the Elyria man was arrested on Nov. 16, for another sex crime, this time involving a 4-year-old girl.

The habitual sex offender is charged with gross sexual imposition.

Eno first came on our radar when some former employees of a haunted house said they quit their jobs when they learned the haunted house had at least two convicted sex offenders working there.

When this came out in October the owner said she fired the two sex offenders because she didn’t want any problems or bad publicity. She said she did not do background checks but said she would start doing them.

Fast forward a few weeks and Clark Eno was charged with yet another sex crime.

Court documents show that in early November a grand jury found that Eno had sexual contact with a person less than 13 years old.

Lorain County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Eno last Wednesday for the sex crime.

19 Investigates discovered the case belongs to Elyria police.

Sheriff’s deputies just arrested Eno because he was already on the registry.

According to the police report, officers responded to a sex offense complaint back in April made by one of Eno’s family members.

A mother claimed her daughter told police Eno had quote “touched her butt” as they were leaving his Elyria apartment.

The mother’s boyfriend also told officers he witnessed the 58-year-old rubbing and touching the 4-year-old’s private parts inappropriately.

The mother told officers this wasn’t the first time this had happened. She said Eno was at her Elyria apartment around Christmas in 2021.

She said she witnessed Eno repeatedly poking and hitting her daughter’s private areas with his cane.

The mother told officers she didn’t want the convicted sex offender around her children and that she planned on filing a restraining order.

Court documents show Eno posted his $7,500 bond the same day and was out of jail in less than four hours.

