2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man arrested for abandoning 2 lbs. newborn on hood of stranger’s car, police say

Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A man in Connecticut is facing charges after being accused of leaving a premature baby on the hood of a stranger’s car earlier this year.

Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WFSB reported.

Troopers said they were called in March to respond to reports that someone left a baby wrapped in a towel on the hood of a woman’s car.

“The female reported as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark-colored vehicle and fled the area,” Connecticut State Police said in a news release earlier this year.

The infant was taken to the hospital for treatment where authorities determined it to be a 28–30-week-old premature newborn.

Troopers estimated the baby was 2 lbs. and had been delivered within 24 to 48 hours of the discovery.

After an extensive investigation, Grados was identified as the suspect, both through DNA evidence and a ping on his cell phone that was detected in the area.

According to the arrest warrant, Grados told police he had sex with an illegal immigrant who had a baby as a result. He said the girl showed up at his home with an armed man saying she couldn’t keep the baby because of where she lived.

The arrest warrant goes on to state Grados said the man threatened to kill his family if he called police, so he took the baby and looked for places to drop off the child.

Grados said he thought about going to a firehouse but decided not to because of security cameras, the arrest warrant said.

According to authorities, DNA evidence confirmed Grados as the father of the infant.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Ukrainian authorities say a 2-day-old baby was killed when an overnight rocket attack on...
Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes
Mourners stand along the makeshift memorial to the victims of a weekend mass shooting at a...
Colorado gay club shooting suspect held without bail
The investigation began in August when the Nye County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for a...
171 dogs euthanized following ‘horrific’ animal abuse case, ASPCA says