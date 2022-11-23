2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot in broad daylight near Target lot along Cleveland’s West 117th Street(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to the Target location along Cleveland’s West 117th Street for reports of a mid-day shooting on Wednesday.

The police activity was first reported at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials told 19 News that a man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the stomach new the Target parking lot.

A description of the suspect was not immediately provided publicly by police.

This is a developing story.

