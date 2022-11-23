Monsters set for ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Monsters will host Hockey Fights Cancer night on Friday, November 25, at 7:00 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Monsters will wear specialty purple jerseys for the game that will be available to bid on. The specialty jerseys will sport patches for the American Cancer Society and the official Hockey Fights Cancer logo and an additional “I Fight For” patch that players will fill in with the names of loved ones.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a purple hockey strong towel and fans are encouraged to wear purple to show support.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.