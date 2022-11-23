Northeast Ohio Weather: Milder than normal through Thanksgiving; Light rain arrives Friday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine today as the quiet stretch of weather rolls on. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Thanksgiving will be pleasant. Some high clouds roll in. High temperatures in the 50s. We have a cold front tracking through Friday. Light rain will be in the area, especially the first part of the day. It’ll be a little damp for you shoppers out there. The team is monitoring a weekend system that will have a bigger punch. Plan on rain developing later Saturday. It looks like a showery and windy day Sunday.

