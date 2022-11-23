Public invited to funeral for fallen Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the Cleveland firefighter who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident have been released.

Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, was struck by an alleged drunk driver while at the scene of a crash on I-90 eastbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The suspect, Leander Bissell, was arrested several hours later at a home in Cleveland.

Firefighter Tetrick’s calling hours will be held at the Willoughby Hills Friends Church at 2846 Som Center Road in Willoughby Hills on Friday, Nov. 25 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 1 Center Court in Cleveland.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and Cleveland firefighters said the public is welcome. General parking for attendees is available at the East Garage.

Gates of entry for the general public include the Sherwin Williams entrance and the Cliffs entrance located on the corners of Huron Rd. and Ontario St. / Huron Rd and E. 6th St.

Road closures surrounding the arena

Ontario/Huron Eastbound

Ontario/Carnegie

E. 9th / Carnegie

E. 9th / Sumner

E. 9th / Erie Court

E. 9th @ Cemetery

E. 9th / Bolivar - E/B Bolivar open from E. 9th

E. 9th / Prospect

Huron / Prospect

E. 9th Pl / Huron

E. 8th / Huron

E. 7th / Huron

E. 6th / Huron

E. 4th / High St

The processional route to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday is below:

Rt. 91 NB - Rt. 6 WB - Euclid WB - Dille/Nottingham NB - St. Clair WB - E. 79th SB - Superior WB - E. 9th NB - Erieside WB - Al Lerner Way WB - W. 3rd SB - St. Clair WB - W. 9th SB - W. Huron SE - Ontario SB - Carnegie EB - E. 9th NB - Bolivar WB – Under Garage Parking.

