2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Public invited to funeral for fallen Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)(Source: City of Cleveland)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the Cleveland firefighter who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident have been released.

Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, was struck by an alleged drunk driver while at the scene of a crash on I-90 eastbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The suspect, Leander Bissell, was arrested several hours later at a home in Cleveland.

Firefighter Tetrick’s calling hours will be held at the Willoughby Hills Friends Church at 2846 Som Center Road in Willoughby Hills on Friday, Nov. 25 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 1 Center Court in Cleveland.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and Cleveland firefighters said the public is welcome. General parking for attendees is available at the East Garage.

Gates of entry for the general public include the Sherwin Williams entrance and the Cliffs entrance located on the corners of Huron Rd. and Ontario St. / Huron Rd and E. 6th St.

Road closures surrounding the arena

  • Ontario/Huron Eastbound
  • Ontario/Carnegie
  • E. 9th / Carnegie
  • E. 9th / Sumner
  • E. 9th / Erie Court
  • E. 9th @ Cemetery
  • E. 9th / Bolivar - E/B Bolivar open from E. 9th
  • E. 9th / Prospect
  • Huron / Prospect
  • E. 9th Pl / Huron
  • E. 8th / Huron
  • E. 7th / Huron
  • E. 6th / Huron
  • E. 4th / High St

The processional route to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday is below:

  • Rt. 91 NB - Rt. 6 WB - Euclid WB - Dille/Nottingham NB - St. Clair WB - E. 79th SB - Superior WB - E. 9th NB - Erieside WB - Al Lerner Way WB - W. 3rd SB - St. Clair WB - W. 9th SB - W. Huron SE - Ontario SB - Carnegie EB - E. 9th NB - Bolivar WB – Under Garage Parking.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Johnny Tetrick
Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death
Friend and family remember Cleveland firefighter killed in the line of duty
Family and friends remember Cleveland firefighter killed in the line of duty
(File)
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused wanted for assault on trooper, stabbing in Sandusky
Man shot in broad daylight near Target lot along Cleveland’s West 117th Street
Man shot in broad daylight near Target lot along Cleveland’s West 117th Street