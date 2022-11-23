2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Multiple fatalities in shooting at Virginia Walmart

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:15 p.m. and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake police spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, he said.

Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, he said. They believe that the shooting had stopped when police arrived, Kosinski said. He did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now.”

Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas responded to reports of the shooting on Twitter.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expects Thanksgiving travel to reach pre-pandemic levels
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expects Thanksgiving travel to reach pre-pandemic levels
Clark Eno, 58, spent 16 years in prison after he confessed to raping an 11-year-old boy and...
Lorain County habitual sex offender who worked at haunted house arrested again
FILE - Police held a news conference to provide an update in the investigation of the deaths of...
Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven
Four students were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho.
Police continue to investigate the murder of 4 Idaho students