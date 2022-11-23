2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Stark County man pleads not guilty to deadly drunk driving accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in Stark County Common Pleas Court to multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in September.

Jackson Township police said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crashed into a car on Strausser Street NW around 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Jacob Lee Muiter is accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash.
Jacob Lee Muiter is accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash.((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Police said Muiter drove his Chevy Silverado left of center and struck a Toyota driven by John Pappas, 53, of Uniontown.

Pappas was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, Kristine Pappas, 52, of Uniontown, was transported to Mercy Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Muiter was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, reckless operation, speeding and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Muiter is being held without bond at the Stark County Jail and has a pre-trial scheduled for Dec. 5.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Johnny Tetrick
Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death
Troopers work to keep Ohio roads safe this Thanksgiving holiday
The Akron Urban League was just gifted $2.4 million dollars from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation.
Akron Urban League gets largest gift in agency’s history from MacKenzie Scott
Subscribe to Dark Side of the Land podcast.
19 Investigates: Dark Side of the Land
(Source: WOIO)
Bond set at $1M for man accused of shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store