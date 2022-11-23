2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Surveillance captures driver who did not stop after hitting pedestrian in Lyndhurst

Suspect's vehicle from Lyndhurst incident
Suspect's vehicle from Lyndhurst incident(Lyndhurst police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Lyndhurst are hoping the public can help identify the driver who hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk on a busy roadway.

Incident investigators said the pedestrian-involved crash occurred on Nov. 5 at around 7 p.m. on Mayfield Road near Irene Road.

According to Lyndhurst police, the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, which caused serious injuries to the victim.

The suspect, who did not stop after the crash, was driving a dark or red-colored SUV. The vehicle was captured on video surveillance as the driver left a parking lot near Lyndhurst Beverage.

Anyone with information about the driver or incident can call Lyndhurst detectives at 440-442-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expects Thanksgiving travel to reach pre-pandemic levels
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expects Thanksgiving travel to reach pre-pandemic levels
Clark Eno, 58, spent 16 years in prison after he confessed to raping an 11-year-old boy and...
Lorain County habitual sex offender who worked at haunted house arrested again
Brownie field logo reveal at FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland Police investigate damage to Browns field at FirstEnergy Stadium
House fire on Cleveland’s East Side turns deadly
Elderly man killed in electrical house fire on Cleveland’s East Side