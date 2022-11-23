Surveillance captures driver who did not stop after hitting pedestrian in Lyndhurst

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Lyndhurst are hoping the public can help identify the driver who hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk on a busy roadway.

Incident investigators said the pedestrian-involved crash occurred on Nov. 5 at around 7 p.m. on Mayfield Road near Irene Road.

According to Lyndhurst police, the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, which caused serious injuries to the victim.

The suspect, who did not stop after the crash, was driving a dark or red-colored SUV. The vehicle was captured on video surveillance as the driver left a parking lot near Lyndhurst Beverage.

Anyone with information about the driver or incident can call Lyndhurst detectives at 440-442-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.