Trapped residents rescued from burning home on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency responders were dispatched to a house fire on the city of Cleveland’s East side early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Mike Norman, with the Cleveland Division of Fire, said crews were initially dispatched to a home on East 118th Street near Oakview Avenue at around 7:20 a.m.

There were initially reports of residents trapped inside the burning 2.5-story house home when crews first arrived to the scene, according to Lt. Norman.

Happening now.

Reported victims trapped at HOUSE FIRE. 400 blk E. 118. pic.twitter.com/L2TGGQ4kjI — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) November 23, 2022

The fire, which was determined to have started electrically, originated in the attic, investigators said.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time.

“The only smoke alarms that will save your life are working smoke alarms,” Lt. Norman said.

Three residents were displaced. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters during the incident.

