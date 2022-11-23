2 Strong 4 Bullies
Troopers work to keep Ohio roads safe this Thanksgiving holiday

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said they will be “highly visible and cracking down on those driving impaired and those failing to wear a safety belt” this holiday weekend.

The enforcement begins at midnight on Nov. 23 and goes through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 27.

During last year’s Thanksgiving weekend, troopers said there were 14 fatal accidents, with a total of 17 people killed.

Of those crashes, troopers said seven involved alcohol and/or drugs and nine victims were not wearing their seat belts.

Troopers also arrested a total of 305 people for impaired driving.

Drivers are asked to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists.

