U.S. Marshals arrest man accused wanted for assault on trooper, stabbing in Sandusky

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crashing his car into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Portage County and stabbing a victim in Sandusky was taken into custody at a home in Cleveland Wednesday morning.

U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked Alex Serrano, 35, to a home in the 3400 block of Bosworth Ave.

When they arrived, U.S. Marshals said Serrano tried to hide in the attic, but they were able to take him into custody without incident.

According to the U.S. Marshals, on Sept. 12, Serrano burglarized a home on Campbell Street in Sandusky and stabbed a victim, causing serious injuries.

About a week after warrants were issued for Serrano’s arrest, troopers made contact with him in Ravenna.

U.S. Marshals said as the trooper approached Serrano’s vehicle, he backed into the trooper and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper has recovered from his injuries.

“This suspect has no regard for the lives of our community members or our law enforcement officers, which is clear by the crimes he is accused of committing. The communities in northern Ohio are safer now with this suspect off the streets,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

