26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car airport runway

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park.

A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.

According to investigators, officers in Fairview Park initially received calls on Wednesday at around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that was stolen from a Brookpark Road property.

The victim told police that she was driving around a parking lot looking for a lost pet when she got out and left the vehicle running. The 26-year-old man then “jumped in the car and began driving away,” Fairview Park police said.

The car owner was injured after she was knocked to the ground in an attempt to stop the man from stealing the vehicle.

A short time later, police located the stolen car in the restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The driver eventually abandoned the car on the tarmac and tried to run away, but he was detained by Fairview Park officers after being linked to the stolen vehicle.

During the security incident, inbound flights were diverted and takeoffs at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport faced delays.

Fairview Park police said the driver will likely be charged on Nov. 28 in Rocky River Municipal Court.

