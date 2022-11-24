2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize

Kofi Boakye’s first performance for the famed competition was in February.
Akron native Kofi Boakye has won the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in Harlem. He...
Akron native Kofi Boakye has won the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in Harlem. He started this journey in February.(Kofi Boakye)
By Damon Maloney
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City.

Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Round after round, Boakye amazed crowds with his rendition of the song Say Yes by Floetry.

Wednesday night, by applause, the Apollo crowd voted Boakye the winner of the $20,000 grand prize.

Kofi has won! Tonight he won the Grand Prize for the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in Harlem— $20,000. Congratulations Kofi! Our First Story back in February: https://tinyurl.com/5n6d8k2p

Posted by Damon Maloney TV on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

In February, Boakye spoke to 19 News about entering the competition, his passion for music and using it to connect with people.

“I’m usually at my highest level of confidence,” Boakye said. “Nobody can stop me when I’m in that moment. I always think that when you’re in a position where you’re able to love what you do... show that you love what you do and connect to others.”

Boakye was a student at Berklee College of Music in Boston until the covid-19 pandemic forced him to take a deferment. He told 19 News he hopes to use his newly awarded prize money to continue his music career and get back into classes at Berklee College of Music.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights halt after car drives onto runway
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights halt after car drives onto runway
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights halt after car drives onto runway
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights halt after car drives onto runway
Troopers work to keep Ohio roads safe this Thanksgiving holiday
Suspect's vehicle from Lyndhurst incident
Surveillance captures driver who did not stop after hitting pedestrian in Lyndhurst