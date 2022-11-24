Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City.

Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Round after round, Boakye amazed crowds with his rendition of the song Say Yes by Floetry.

Wednesday night, by applause, the Apollo crowd voted Boakye the winner of the $20,000 grand prize.

In February, Boakye spoke to 19 News about entering the competition, his passion for music and using it to connect with people.

“I’m usually at my highest level of confidence,” Boakye said. “Nobody can stop me when I’m in that moment. I always think that when you’re in a position where you’re able to love what you do... show that you love what you do and connect to others.”

Boakye was a student at Berklee College of Music in Boston until the covid-19 pandemic forced him to take a deferment. He told 19 News he hopes to use his newly awarded prize money to continue his music career and get back into classes at Berklee College of Music.

