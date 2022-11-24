Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights halt after car drives onto runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights were ordered to stay grounded or divert from CLE on one of the busiest travel days of the year after a car drove through an airfield gate and onto the runway, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport confirmed.

The incident happened on Nov. 23 around 8:45 p.m., the evening before Thanksgiving.

After the suspect drove onto the tarmac through the west gate to try to escape police, he abandoned the car on the runway and tried to run away, according to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stated Cleveland Police soon caught the suspect.

“To maintain the highest level of safety and security, operations were temporarily on hold,” Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stated.

All inbound flights were being diverted, with take-offs at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport facing delays.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport said normal airport operations have resumed.

According to a Cleveland Hopkins International Airport spokesperson, there was no risk to the safety of anyone in the terminal.

This investigation is ongoing.

