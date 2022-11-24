2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights halt after car drives onto runway

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights were ordered to stay grounded or divert from CLE on one of the busiest travel days of the year after a car drove through an airfield gate and onto the runway, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport confirmed.

The incident happened on Nov. 23 around 8:45 p.m., the evening before Thanksgiving.

After the suspect drove onto the tarmac through the west gate to try to escape police, he abandoned the car on the runway and tried to run away, according to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stated Cleveland Police soon caught the suspect.

“To maintain the highest level of safety and security, operations were temporarily on hold,” Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stated.

All inbound flights were being diverted, with take-offs at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport facing delays.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport said normal airport operations have resumed.

According to a Cleveland Hopkins International Airport spokesperson, there was no risk to the safety of anyone in the terminal.

[ CLICK HERE TO CHECK FLIGHT STATUSES AT CLEVELAND HOPKINS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ]

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Akron native Kofi Boakye has won the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in Harlem. He...
Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights halt after car drives onto runway
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights halt after car drives onto runway
Troopers work to keep Ohio roads safe this Thanksgiving holiday
Suspect's vehicle from Lyndhurst incident
Surveillance captures driver who did not stop after hitting pedestrian in Lyndhurst