Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side.

The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue.

According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim was taken by paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.