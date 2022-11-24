2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

FILE
FILE(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side.

The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue.

According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim was taken by paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

