Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks as the Cavaliers completed a 4-0 homestand.

Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and six rebounds, and Jerami Grant scored 21 points for the Trail Blazers, who have lost four straight. Portland guard Damian Lillard missed his second game in a row with a right lower leg strain.