Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild Thanksgiving, light rain arrives later in evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Thanksgiving from the First Alert Team.

A pleasant day ahead.

Some high clouds around.

Afternoon temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range.

It’ll be mild tonight as well.

A cold front will cross the area early tomorrow morning.

Look for some light rain to develop from west to east tonight. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

Overnight temperatures dip into the 40s.

Some early morning drizzle tomorrow.

The clouds will gradually clear out in the afternoon. It’ll be cooler and brisk.

A pleasant day Saturday. Mostly sunny sky with temperatures back into the 50s.

Low pressure will impact the area Sunday. A high chance of rain is in the forecast.

A wet day for the Browns game.

