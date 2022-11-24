2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild Thanksgiving, light rain arrives later in evening

7-day temperature trend
7-day temperature trend(WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Thanksgiving from the First Alert Team.

A pleasant day ahead.

Some high clouds around.

Afternoon temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range.

It’ll be mild tonight as well.

A cold front will cross the area early tomorrow morning.

Look for some light rain to develop from west to east tonight. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

Overnight temperatures dip into the 40s.

Some early morning drizzle tomorrow.

The clouds will gradually clear out in the afternoon. It’ll be cooler and brisk.

A pleasant day Saturday. Mostly sunny sky with temperatures back into the 50s.

Low pressure will impact the area Sunday. A high chance of rain is in the forecast.

A wet day for the Browns game.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 23, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 23, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 23, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 23, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 23, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: More sunshine and warmth on the way for Thanksgiving, rain returns late Thursday night
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Milder-than-normal through Thanksgiving, light rain arrives Friday morning