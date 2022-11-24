Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild Thanksgiving, light rain arrives later in evening
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Thanksgiving from the First Alert Team.
A pleasant day ahead.
Some high clouds around.
Afternoon temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range.
It’ll be mild tonight as well.
A cold front will cross the area early tomorrow morning.
Look for some light rain to develop from west to east tonight. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.
Overnight temperatures dip into the 40s.
Some early morning drizzle tomorrow.
The clouds will gradually clear out in the afternoon. It’ll be cooler and brisk.
A pleasant day Saturday. Mostly sunny sky with temperatures back into the 50s.
Low pressure will impact the area Sunday. A high chance of rain is in the forecast.
A wet day for the Browns game.
