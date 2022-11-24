‘It’s sad’: Vandals damage Christmas trees sold for charity

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for vandals who damaged at least 10 Christmas trees sold by a charity for the blind and visually impaired.

It happened at the Oxford Lions Club tree lot in Uptown Park at Main and High streets, police said on Facebook.

This is the 64th year of the club’s Christmas Tree Sale.

“It’s sad that during this time of Thanksgiving and in anticipation to the upcoming holidays we are reporting a senseless act of damage and mischief to the Lions Club Christmas trees uptown,” police said.

The trees looked like they were tackled, which bent the metal pegs holding the tree up, police say.

'Some tree trunks were splintered and will have to now become shorter since the splintered trunk will be cut off' pic.twitter.com/aibh2RXLzJ — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 24, 2022

All proceeds are spent in the Oxford area.

Trees cost $40 to $100. The lot is open 4-8 p.m. weekdays and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The trees are propped upright by sitting atop metal pegs that are attached to wooden beams, according to police.

Some tree trunks were splintered so badly, the trunk will be cut off and the trees must be shortened.

“We really dislike any kind of property damage and hate to see a community organization like this have to cut into their funds to purchase new hardware or account for the loss of trees. Sadly, they also lose trees every year from theft,” police wrote on Facebook.

In a Facebook post of their own, the Oxford Lions Club wrote: “This makes us sad but (we) appreciate the support of the Oxford Community. We have bounced back and have beautiful trees ready to sell and grace your homes for holidays!”

Anyone who witnessed the destruction of the trees or has any information about this crime is asked to contact Oxford police at 513-524-5240.

