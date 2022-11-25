2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 suspects crash 2 stolen cars into each other in Cleveland, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for grand theft motor vehicle, theft, and a hit-skip, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the four were in two stolen cars from 2:03 p.m. to 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The cars struck each other while heading westbound on Cooley Avenue, said police.

Police said they left the scene of the crash at the corner of Cooley Avenue and West 133rd Street.

Then, they continued northbound on West 133rd Street towards Lorain Avenue before heading westbound on Lorain Court, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

If you recognize these suspects, have surveillance footage, or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, theft, and hit-skip, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference reports #2022-338297, #2022-338952, or #2022-338957 with your tips.

