Akron firefighters save 3 in house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department rescued three adults from a house fire early Friday morning, firefighters say.

Firefighters say they arrived at a house fire on Noah Avenue around 3:15 a.m.

Firefighters reported that they battled a heavy fire in the rear of the house.

The three adults who were rescued from the fire were transported to local hospitals, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

