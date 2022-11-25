2 Strong 4 Bullies
Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The...
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - E-commerce giant Amazon is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.

Thousands of warehouse workers upset about pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries.

The protest campaign is being called “Make Amazon Pay.”

Some protests will highlight Amazon’s environmental and social footprint.

It includes strikes at 18 warehouses in Germany and France.

Other countries where workers are planning to take part include the U.S., India, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

Environmental and civil society groups are assisting an international coalition of trade unions who are coordinating the effort.

Amazon spokesman David Nieberg said the company is not perfect, but that it does “take our role and our impact very seriously.”

He also said the company offers “competitive wages and great benefits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

