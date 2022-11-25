Browns fan makes big move from Baltimore Ravens territory to be closer to Cleveland

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Cassidy has been a Browns fan since birth.

“I was born in 1957, which would be the year we happened to draft Jim Brown,” said the fan known as “Blarney Dawg.”

He moved in June to Avon and hasn’t even had time to set up his Browns Room filled with memorabilia, from old programs, signed pictures, ticket stubs including on from the 1964 Championship when the Browns beat the Colts 27-0 at Municipal Stadium and something we wears on his wrist.

“This watch was a watch that was given to every team member and club personnel member when the Browns won the Championship in 1954,” said Cassidy. “It’s my most prized possession. It keeps ticking like our fandom does.”

And he’s been going to Browns games for more than 30 years.

“First game, Dec. 3, 1989,” he remembered, “Drove 350 miles, we got shut out 21-0, drive 350 miles home so that that’s 700 miles and zero points.”

Seven-hundred miles because he’d lived his whole life in Frederick, Md., near Baltimore, following the Browns because of his older brother and then, becoming a fanatic on his own, attending 42 straight Ravens versus Browns games in both Baltimore and in Cleveland, only the pandemic stopping the streak.

“My wife and I owned a liquor store-delicatessen for 35 years and we’re sandwiched between Ravens and Steeler fans everywhere, so we started looking,” Cassidy said about looking for somewhere to retire. “We had this dream. We wanted to move out here. I want to get closer to the pain. Thankfully, she bought in and we both love the area and we couldn’t be happier.”

Ute was born in Germany and didn’t know anything about football when she met Kevin in 1988, but loving the Browns was a condition of their marriage.

“If she didn’t buy into the Browns, she was not going to be my long-term partner,” said Cassidy. “It took up too much of time and passion and energy.”

He taught her with poker chips on the bar and luckily, Ute was “all in.”

“She’s very passionate, she takes to losses very hard but I got her to embrace Northeast Ohio.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.