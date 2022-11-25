CAUGHT ON CAM: Suspects steal, damage Christmas decorations from outside of Medina buildings,...

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for stealing and damaging Christmas decorations from outside of buildings in Medina early Thursday morning.

Doorbell cameras were rolling and caught the group in the act.

Source: Medina Police Department/Facebook

The thefts occurred between 12:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Oak Street and properties in the 100 block of West Liberty Street and the 300 block of Lafayette Road, according to a department Facebook post.

During the early morning of Thanksgiving these individuals stole and damaged numerous lawn ornaments. Please contact... Posted by Medina Police Department (Ohio) on Friday, November 25, 2022

Anyone with information on the suspects has been asked to contact the Medina Police Department.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

