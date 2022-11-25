2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns rule out CB Greg Newsome II for game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on between plays during the second half...
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on between plays during the second half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Friday officially ruled out CB Greg Newsome for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion.

Newsome, the second-year back out of Northwestern, was also ruled out for last week’s game vs. Buffalo after colliding with a player during practice.

Newsome has racked up 24 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and 1 pass defense in the 2022 campaign.

The Browns kick off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. This is the Browns’ final game without QB Deshaun Watson.

