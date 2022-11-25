Cleveland Browns rule out CB Greg Newsome II for game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Friday officially ruled out CB Greg Newsome for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion.

Newsome, the second-year back out of Northwestern, was also ruled out for last week’s game vs. Buffalo after colliding with a player during practice.

Newsome has racked up 24 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and 1 pass defense in the 2022 campaign.

The Browns kick off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. This is the Browns’ final game without QB Deshaun Watson.

