Cleveland Browns rule out CB Greg Newsome II for game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Friday officially ruled out CB Greg Newsome for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion.
Newsome, the second-year back out of Northwestern, was also ruled out for last week’s game vs. Buffalo after colliding with a player during practice.
Newsome has racked up 24 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and 1 pass defense in the 2022 campaign.
The Browns kick off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. This is the Browns’ final game without QB Deshaun Watson.
