Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night.

Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19.

“She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother. I love her. I love her so much and it just hurts that she is gone,” Jaliyah Burns said. She is Jaschae’s oldest sister.

“I am still trying to process it. This is hard to bare. , I know she loved her babies and her babies loved her.”

Burns was shot in the chest on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid. Police initially responded to a Sunoco gas station. However, they learned she shot closer to a club nearby before she died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

The tragedy feels like deja vu for the Burns family.

On Nov. 15, 2013, 42-year-old Davida Burns was also murdered at home on East 121st Street in Cleveland. Firefighters responded to a fire at the home.

“They wrapped her in a sheet, drug her to basement of an abandoned building and set it on fire,” Jaliyah said. “She was an honorable woman, a good woman.”

The family has been working to heal from Davida’s death, but now they are starting over.

“I pray that the lord gives blessings to our family, we shouldn’t have to worry about any finances. I want to grieve. I want to grieve properly.”

The Burns family has set up a GoFundMe for Jaschae.

