Downtown roads to close during procession, funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roads around downtown Cleveland will be impacted Saturday morning during the procession and funeral services for firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
The Cleveland firefighter was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 19 when he was fatally struck by a driver on I-90.
Saturday’s funeral, which is open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
A procession from a Willoughby Hills funeral home will precede Saturday’s services and impact the following roads on the way to the downtown Cleveland arena:
The city of Cleveland said police will be at various intersections to assist with road closures downtown.
- Ontario/Huron eastbound
- Ontario/Carnegie
- East 9th/Carnegie
- East 9th/Sumner
- East 9th/Erie Court
- East 9th at Cemetery
- East 9th/Bolivar eastbound
- East 9th/Prospect
- Huron/Prospect
- East 9th Place/Huron
- East 8th/Huron
- East 7th/Huron
- East 6th/Huron
- East 4th/High Street
Tetrick was a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire.
