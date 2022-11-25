Downtown roads to close during procession, funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roads around downtown Cleveland will be impacted Saturday morning during the procession and funeral services for firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

The Cleveland firefighter was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 19 when he was fatally struck by a driver on I-90.

Saturday’s funeral, which is open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

A procession from a Willoughby Hills funeral home will precede Saturday’s services and impact the following roads on the way to the downtown Cleveland arena:

The city of Cleveland said police will be at various intersections to assist with road closures downtown.

Ontario/Huron eastbound

Ontario/Carnegie

East 9th/Carnegie

East 9th/Sumner

East 9th/Erie Court

East 9th at Cemetery

East 9th/Bolivar eastbound

East 9th/Prospect

Huron/Prospect

East 9th Place/Huron

East 8th/Huron

East 7th/Huron

East 6th/Huron

East 4th/High Street

Tetrick was a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire.

