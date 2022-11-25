Helmet cameras capture crews fighting flames at East Cleveland building fire (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of an East Cleveland building when crews first arrived to a Thanksgiving morning fire.

Emergency responders were initially dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. to the fire in a building, which was later determined to be an abandoned laundromat.

Efforts to extinguish the fire lasted more than two hours.

The East Cleveland Firefighters IAFF Local 500 union released footage from helmet-worn cameras.

No serious injuries were reported.

Emergency personnel from Cleveland Heights and University Heights also assisted at the scene.

