Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business.
The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post.
Police said the man stole a 2011 gold Jeep Liberty with camouflage trim. The vehicle has an Ohio license plate with No. HAS 1836.
Police said the vehicle was believed to have been driven towards the Cleveland area.
Anyone with information has been asked to call Sgt. Durica at 440-774-1061.
