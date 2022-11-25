2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie

Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say(Jeff Cook)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department, a woman drove her car off the road into Lake Erie Friday morning.

Firefighters reported that the woman was driving her car on Twilight Drive near Mentor Beach Park.

Officials said around 8 a.m. that she drove her car through a guard rail down into an embankment and into the lake.

When fire rescue arrived the woman was outside the car in the water.

The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department posted on Facebook that they were able to rescue the woman in the water and she was taken to Lake West Hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie
Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie(Jeff Cook)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Operation Orange
Browns fan makes big move from Baltimore Ravens territory to be closer to Cleveland
Downtown roads to close during procession, funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter
Downtown roads to close during procession, funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter
East Cleveland fire on Thanksgiving morning
Helmet cameras capture crews fighting flames at East Cleveland building fire (video)
Fire generic
Akron firefighters save 3 in house fire