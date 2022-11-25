Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department, a woman drove her car off the road into Lake Erie Friday morning.

Firefighters reported that the woman was driving her car on Twilight Drive near Mentor Beach Park.

Officials said around 8 a.m. that she drove her car through a guard rail down into an embankment and into the lake.

When fire rescue arrived the woman was outside the car in the water.

The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department posted on Facebook that they were able to rescue the woman in the water and she was taken to Lake West Hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie (Jeff Cook)

