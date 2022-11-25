2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Storm system to bring rain and wind Sunday

19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through early this morning. The rain has moved out. It’ll be a colder day and blustery. Cloudy sky this morning then we clear the clouds out during the afternoon. High temperatures in the 40s. The team is tracking low pressure over Texas today. This system will impact our area by Sunday with widespread rain. A sunny and mild day tomorrow, however, before the rain arrives. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow will be in the 55 to 60 degree range. Most of Saturday night will be dry as well. We will be on the warm side of this storm at first. Temperatures Sunday will be well in the 50s. The rain shield arrives by sunrise Sunday. Rain is in the forecast all day and night. The forecast is for a half to one inch of rain. This will be a wind driven rain. A south wind will gust potentially up to 40 mph at times in the afternoon. Looks like the weather will have an impact on the Browns game.

