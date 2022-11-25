2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wager pizza over Ohio State, Michigan game

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in Avon Lake, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to wager their respective towns’ pizza over Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game.

The ‘Big Game’, as it is called, was won by the Wolverines last year with a final score of 42-27.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, by wager of pizza, root beer and creampuffs, was quick to accept the challenge.

Gov. Whitmer followed suit by way of adding Detroit-style pizza to the pot.

Ohio State and Michigan will face off in the classic, dating back to 1987, on Sept. 26 at 12 p.m.

