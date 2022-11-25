Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wager pizza over Ohio State, Michigan game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to wager their respective towns’ pizza over Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game.

The ‘Big Game’, as it is called, was won by the Wolverines last year with a final score of 42-27.

Hey, @GovMikeDeWine! Do you hear that? It sounds like The Victors rolling into town this weekend 🚌🏈



How about we run it back this year with another friendly bet? pic.twitter.com/tEPC8Wh9jp — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 25, 2022

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, by wager of pizza, root beer and creampuffs, was quick to accept the challenge.

I’m definitely up for a wager, @GovWhitmer. We welco❌e @UMichFootball to Colu❌bus, but I’ll bet you 🍕 fro❌ @AdriaticosCbus, root beer fro❌ ❌ansfield’s own Stewart’s, and crea❌ puffs fro❌ @SchmidtsCbus that @OhioStateFB will send your tea❌ home with a defeat. 🏈🏈 https://t.co/yVtT4uLzIM — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 25, 2022

Gov. Whitmer followed suit by way of adding Detroit-style pizza to the pot.

You’re on! I have no doubt @UMichFootball will pull off the W, but just in case I’ll offer our famous @buddyspizza, @GoodCakes313, and @VernorsSoda to help wash down the loss. #GoBlue! https://t.co/2p2ykTSsLH — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 25, 2022

Ohio State and Michigan will face off in the classic, dating back to 1987, on Sept. 26 at 12 p.m.

