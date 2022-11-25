Thousands honor fallen Cleveland firefighter during calling hours in Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of firefighters and community members Friday afternoon honored fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick in Willoughby Hills.

His wake was held at Willoughby Hills Friends Church on Nov. 25.

Tetrick, a 27-year veteran for the Cleveland Fire Department, died after a hit-and-run on Nov. 19. He was responding to a crash on I-90 prior to being struck.

Regan Tetrick, one of Johnny’s three daughters left behind, previously said her father will be remembered for putting himself in front of others.

“There was not a day where he put himself first,” Regan said. “That was what he taught us.

“This community lost someone who would save countless lives,” she continued. “These guys lost a brother, my grandpa lost a son, we lost a dad. But my dad would want us to forgive because we were once forgiven by God.”

Tetrick’s funeral is scheduled to take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland at 11 a.m. on Nov. 26.

