US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

England's Harry Maguire, right, vies for the ball with Haji Wright of the United States during...
England's Harry Maguire, right, vies for the ball with Haji Wright of the United States during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and the United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup.

That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.

Coach Gareth Southgate had reminded his players of that record beforehand, with the U.S. famously winning 1-0 in 1950 and playing out a 1-1 draw in 2010. They didn’t seem to heed his warning and didn’t respond to Gregg Berhalter’s young and energetic team.

England beat Iran 6-2 in its opening game in Qatar to justify its status as one of the tournament favorites. But it could consider itself fortunate not to have dropped another match to the U.S., after Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar with a first-half strike and Weston McKinnie lifted a shot over from eight yards out.

“I’d like to see goals,” said Berhalter. “We’re proud, but our work is not done.”

The draw sets up a match for the U.S. against Iran on Tuesday for a spot in the round of 16. Iran beat Wales 2-0 earlier and sits second in Group B with three points, one more than the Americans.

A win would have advanced England into the knockout stages, but the Three Lions rarely looked in control.

Its supporters were ready to celebrate a late winner when Harry Kane came close to scoring with a stoppage time header.

“It wasn’t the best performance for sure,” said Kane. “Good spells with the ball, but we didn’t quite have the final product. Clean sheet puts us in a great position in the group.

“We had two or three opportunities and didn’t put it away.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

