Volunteers honor fallen Cleveland firefighter with ribbons on trees

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When you ride past Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, you will see red ribbons on the trees around it.

They are there to honor firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident last week.

His funeral is this weekend at the FieldHouse.

“You got to send him off with the proper hero sendoff,” said Mary Jo Graves.

A group of volunteers led by Graves put the ribbons up on Thanksgiving morning.

Graves says she wanted to show her support for Tetrick and his family.

“He literally gave his life so it keeps me going knowing that I can show them that the city is giving them one giant hug,” said Graves.

Makenna Sedlak and her family put some ribbons up too.

She’s a firefighter in Grafton and comes from a long line of first responders.

“If anything were to happen... we would want someone to show support and we think that it’s important especially during the holidays to show support,” said Sedlak.

Tetrick’s funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25. It is open to the public.

Annual Hot Meals Event feeds thousands in Cleveland on Thanksgiving
Annual Hot Meals Event feeds thousands in Cleveland on Thanksgiving
Public invited to funeral for fallen Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
