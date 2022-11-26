2 Strong 4 Bullies
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi.(Live 5 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to WLBT, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the dangerous game led to the death of 12-year-old Markell Noah, who was originally reported missing and later found at an abandoned house Friday night.

The Jackson Police Department arrested two juveniles and one 21-year-old adult. According to JPD, the two juveniles are being charged with murder, and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

JPD says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the homicide/robbery detectives at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WLBT. All rights reserved.

