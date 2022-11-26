27-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for murder outside store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man murderer was sentenced to life in prison after taking the life of Walter Matthews III in 2019, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed.

Eugene Wells, 27, of Fulton Street learned his fate on Nov. 22 with Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien.

Wells will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years of his prison sentence.

Walsh said a Summit County jury found Wells guilty of the following charges on Nov. 12:

• 2 counts of murder with gun specifications

• felonious assault with a gun specification

• having weapons under disability

Walsh said 34-year-old Walter Matthews III was with his girlfriend at a store on West South Street and Princeton Avenue in Akron on June 3, 2019.

Eugene Wells confronted Matthews as he left the store and started a fight, according to Walsh.

Wells pulled out a gun during the fight and shot Matthews several times, Walsh said.

Matthews died a short time later.

Walsh said Wells escaped to West Virginia, where U.S. Marshal’s Service agents arrested him just over a month later.

Eugene Wells (Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

