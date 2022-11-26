29-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for barbershop murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron murderer was sentenced to life in prison after taking the life of William Pickett in 2018, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed.

Salah Mahdi, 29, of 17th Street learned his fate on Nov. 22 with Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien.

Mahdi will be eligible for parole after serving 28 years of his prison sentence.

Walsh said a Summit County jury found Mahdi guilty of the following charges on Nov. 1:

• 1 count of aggravated murder with a gun specification

• 1 count of murder with a gun specification

• 1 count of having a weapon under disability

Walsh said Mahdi walked into an Akron barbershop and shot 35-year-old William Pickett to death in Aug. 2018.

A second victim was also shot, but survived, according to Walsh.

Mahdi was arrested in Dec. 2019.

