4 suspects wanted for stealing car in Cleveland, police say
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for stealing a car, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.
Cleveland Police said the quartet is accused of stealing a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata from the parking lot of 9520 Detroit Ave. at 8:08 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:
If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
Reference report #2022-340328 with your tips.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.