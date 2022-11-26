CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for stealing a car, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Cleveland Police said the quartet is accused of stealing a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata from the parking lot of 9520 Detroit Ave. at 8:08 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

4 suspects wanted for stealing car in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-340328 with your tips.

