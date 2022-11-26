City of Cleveland holds funeral for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains video from previous coverage.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland is holding the funeral service for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Tetrick, 51, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run on Nov. 19.
The funeral for the 27-year veteran is set to begin at 11 a.m. in Cleveland. It is open to the public.
The city of Cleveland on Friday said police will be at various intersections to assist with road closures downtown due to a full procession prior to the funeral:
- Ontario/Huron eastbound
- Ontario/Carnegie
- East 9th/Carnegie
- East 9th/Sumner
- East 9th/Erie Court
- East 9th at Cemetery
- East 9th/Bolivar eastbound
- East 9th/Prospect
- Huron/Prospect
- East 9th Place/Huron
- East 8th/Huron
- East 7th/Huron
- East 6th/Huron
- East 4th/High Street
Tetrick’s wake was held Friday evening in Willoughby, where thousands paid their respects.
Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident hours after Tetrick’s death.
City officials, including Mayor Justin Bibb, honored Tetrick in the days leading up to his funeral.
