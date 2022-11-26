City of Cleveland holds funeral for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland is holding the funeral service for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Tetrick, 51, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run on Nov. 19.

The funeral for the 27-year veteran is set to begin at 11 a.m. in Cleveland. It is open to the public.

The city of Cleveland on Friday said police will be at various intersections to assist with road closures downtown due to a full procession prior to the funeral:

Ontario/Huron eastbound

Ontario/Carnegie

East 9th/Carnegie

East 9th/Sumner

East 9th/Erie Court

East 9th at Cemetery

East 9th/Bolivar eastbound

East 9th/Prospect

Huron/Prospect

East 9th Place/Huron

East 8th/Huron

East 7th/Huron

East 6th/Huron

East 4th/High Street

Tetrick’s wake was held Friday evening in Willoughby, where thousands paid their respects.

Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident hours after Tetrick’s death.

City officials, including Mayor Justin Bibb, honored Tetrick in the days leading up to his funeral.

I just called Firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s family to express my sincere condolences and thank them for his 27 years of service to the Cleveland Division of Fire. — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) November 20, 2022

