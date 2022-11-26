2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

City of Cleveland holds funeral for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains video from previous coverage.
Johnny Tetrick
Johnny Tetrick(Source: City of Cleveland)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland is holding the funeral service for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Tetrick, 51, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run on Nov. 19.

The funeral for the 27-year veteran is set to begin at 11 a.m. in Cleveland. It is open to the public.

The city of Cleveland on Friday said police will be at various intersections to assist with road closures downtown due to a full procession prior to the funeral:

  • Ontario/Huron eastbound
  • Ontario/Carnegie
  • East 9th/Carnegie
  • East 9th/Sumner
  • East 9th/Erie Court
  • East 9th at Cemetery
  • East 9th/Bolivar eastbound
  • East 9th/Prospect
  • Huron/Prospect
  • East 9th Place/Huron
  • East 8th/Huron
  • East 7th/Huron
  • East 6th/Huron
  • East 4th/High Street

Tetrick’s wake was held Friday evening in Willoughby, where thousands paid their respects.

Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident hours after Tetrick’s death.

City officials, including Mayor Justin Bibb, honored Tetrick in the days leading up to his funeral.

See 19 News' prior team coverage on the death of Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Parma firefighter details importance of road safety following death of Cleveland firefighter
Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter
Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Public invited to funeral for fallen Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
Downtown roads to close during procession, funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter
Thousands honor fallen Cleveland firefighter during calling hours in Willoughby Hills
160 firefighters volunteer to cover shifts of Cleveland Fire stations during funeral of fallen brother

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man

Latest News

CAUGHT ON CAM: Suspects steal, damage Christmas decorations from outside of Medina buildings
CAUGHT ON CAM: Suspects steal, damage Christmas decorations from outside of Medina buildings
Salah Mahdi
29-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for barbershop murder
Eugene Wells
27-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for murder outside store
Johnny Tetrick
160 firefighters volunteer to cover shifts of Cleveland Fire stations during funeral of fallen brother