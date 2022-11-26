2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland woman missing since October found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say

Missing Cleveland woman family says she has not been heard from since Oct 8.
Missing Cleveland woman family says she has not been heard from since Oct 8.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WOIO) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday have launched a death investigation into a Cleveland woman after she was found in a backyard in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

23-year-old Andrianna Taylor was found dead in a backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 24, officials said.

Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. Her family previously said they haven’t heard from her since early October.

Cleveland police search for missing woman last heard from in early October

Police officials previously said she was living with her boyfriend on West 98th Street.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

