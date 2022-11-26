2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man on parole leads 13-mile pursuit before drug bust, Portage County Sheriff says

Man on parole leads 13-mile pursuit before drug bust, Portage County Sheriff says
Man on parole leads 13-mile pursuit before drug bust, Portage County Sheriff says(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was on parole for burglary and illegal assembly of chemicals was busted for having a variety of drugs after leading deputies on a 13-mile pursuit, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2005 Ford Focus that was leaving the Clark gas station in Ravenna on Nov. 22, according to PCSO.

PCSO said the driver failed to stop and led deputies on a 13-mile pursuit that was eventually terminated for safety purposes.

A follow-up investigation led deputies to identify the driver.

The P.A.C.E. Unit saw the suspect vehicle at the Brimfield Township Speedway later that day, according to PCSO.

When deputies tried to approach the suspect as he left the gas station, he ran away.

After a brief chase on foot “and some persuasion from K-9 Karo,” the suspect surrendered and was apprehended, PCSO stated.

PCSO listed that the search of the car led deputies to find:

  • approximately 1 gram of fentanyl
  • 4 grams of methamphetamine
  • 3 oxycodone
  • counterfeit substances
  • drug paraphernalia
  • multiple empty bags
  • digital scale
  • 7 cell phones
  • $416

“Sheriff Zuchowski and the P.A.C.E. Unit are committed to keeping criminals off our streets in a continued effort to keep Portage County a safe place,” PCSO stated.

